The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) participated in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai as a strategic partner.

The three-day event, which is taking place from 12th to 14th February under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments”, served as a global platform uniting government leaders, thinkers, experts, and decision-makers to exchange insights, anticipate the future, and leverage innovation and technology for the advancement of humanity and development of diverse sectors.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, emphasised the Fund’s ongoing commitment as a strategic partner in the WGS and highlighted the event’s role in providing a global platform for forging partnerships with international institutions and developing proactive plans to enhance governments’ readiness for rapid global advancements and economic changes.

“We will continue our efforts and cooperation with our local and international partners adopting innovative solutions, promoting sustainability principles, and developing vital sectors to address development challenges and stimulate the economy of developing countries,” Al Suwaidi said.

More than 4,000 participants from the public and private sectors participated in 110 interactive sessions at WGS 2024, including 200 speakers from 80 international, regional, and intergovernmental organisations including the UN, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organisation, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Arab League. It also welcomed eight Nobel Prize winners and provided a platform for 23 ministerial meetings in the presence of more than 300 ministers.

In partnership with a select group of knowledge partners, the Summit launched more than 25 strategic reports, focusing on the most important practices and trends in vital sectors.