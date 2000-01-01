FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Tahiti 4-3 Argentina #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Tahiti 4-3 Argentina
(16 February 2024)

  

A Heirauarii Salem double helped Tahiti come from behind to beat Argentina 4-3 in a UAE 2024 Dubai thriller.

Tahiti went bicycle-kick crazy and survived a late Argentina comeback to win their UAE 2024 Dubai™ curtain-raiser.

Lucas Ponzetti rounded off a delightful team move with a sumptuous finish to break the deadlock. Argentina then absorbed considerable pressure, Manuel Pomar making a sensational goal-line clearance before Sebastian Gomez Polatti pulled off an excellent save.

The second period was all Tahiti, however. After Heirauarii Salem equalised with an overhead kick, Raimana Li Fung Kuee put them ahead with a free-kick. In the third, Roonui Tinirauarii and Salem netted bicycle kicks to seemingly put the contest to bed.

Ponzetti’s second of the game nevertheless pulled one back, and Pomar's fine strike made for a nervy finish.

