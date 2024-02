In a dramatic first for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, United Arab Emirates edged past Italy 3-1 on penalties after a gripping goalless draw in their crucial Group A clash. Disallowed goals, rattling crossbars, and incredible saves kept the packed crowd on the edge of their seats, but neither team could break the deadlock in regulation time.

The tension heightened as the game went to penalties, and UAE's Jamal Humaid emerged as the hero, saving three of Italy's four spot-kicks. Despite the shoot-out win, Italy still finished top of the group due to their superior goal difference, with both teams securing passage to the quarter-finals.