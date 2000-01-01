Mashreq Closes US$88 Million Syndicated Term Loan Facility For Joint-Stock Commercial Bank ’Agrobank’ #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Mashreq Closes US$88 Million Syndicated Term Loan Facility For Joint-Stock Commercial Bank ’Agrobank’
(27 February 2024)

  

Mashreq announced closing a US$88 million one-year syndicated term loan facility for Joint-Stock Commercial Bank “Agrobank”. Mashreq acted as sole coordinator, initial mandated lead arranger, bookrunner, and facility agent for the deal.

Marking a debut transaction for an Uzbekistan state-owned bank in the MENA region, the facility was oversubscribed by 75%, and its proceeds will be used towards general corporate purposes.

Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate & Investment Banking at Mashreq, said, “We are pleased to have facilitated this landmark deal with Agrobank and be part of the bank’s growth journey. The collaboration reinforces Mashreq’s commitment to fostering growth in emerging markets and supporting small businesses operating in vital sectors, such as agriculture.”

The facility was initially launched at US$50 million and closed at US$88 million due to the positive market interest from investors in the Middle East, Europe, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance