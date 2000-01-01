World Police Summit 2024: Philippines Rights Commissioner Urges Law Enforcement Involvement For Human Rights And Crime-Fighting Perspectives #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
World Police Summit 2024: Philippines Rights Commissioner Urges Law Enforcement Involvement For Human Rights And Crime-Fighting Perspectives
(28 February 2024)

  

Attorney Faydah M. Dumarpa, Commissioner of the Philippine Commission on Human Rights, has urged law enforcement agencies to attend the World Police Summit 2024 in Dubai.

"The Summit serves as a platform for sharing best practices and fostering collaborations between law enforcement agencies and the private sector."

In media statements, Dumarpa further highlighted the Summit's impact on fighting organised crime, "As a platform for sharing best practices and knowledge, the World Police Summit helps law enforcement agencies from different parts of the world to cooperate, collaborate, and coordinate efforts to effectively combat and mitigate the impact of transnational organised crime. One of the sessions in the World Police Summit will underline the global best practices of security services in combating organised crime. This knowledge-sharing will help in adopting effective approaches to combat organised crimes."

Regarding the international battle against hate crimes and discrimination, Dumarpa emphasised that these as significant challenges for law enforcement due to their adverse effects on victims and communities.

She underscored the importance of law enforcement agencies adopting specialised training programs to ensure all personnel are well-versed in human rights and anti-discrimination principles.

