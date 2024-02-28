Leading value-fashion and homeware brand REDTAG launches its Ramadan 2024 fashion collection, bringing quality apparel where the modesty befitting the festival is well balanced with the glamour of the changing times

REDTAG, the Middle East’s favourite value-fashion and homeware brand, has launched its annual Ramadan fashion collection. Drawing upon its extensive experience and expertise in “glocal” offerings — an interpretation of global trends through the lens of local sensibilities — REDTAG has launched modest yet glamorous festive apparel that can seamlessly alternate between prayerful days and celebratory Iftar evenings. “As a homegrown brand equally rooted in the regional culture and synced with modernity, REDTAG truly understands the expectations of fashion-forward shoppers. During Ramadan, such shoppers subconsciously subscribe to modest fashion, seeking festive apparel characterized by some newness, multi-occasional appeal, and value for money. The Ramadan ’24 collection is their wish come true,” said Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer of REDTAG. The ’Muted Glitz’ for women is a range of day-and-night outfits where subtle hints of gold embody the festivities. The ‘Golden Dust’ range is more expressive of the occasion’s grandeur, with ethnic motifs paying homage to the traditions. Modern ethno, paisley, and all-over floral prints on maxi dresses, in lavender blue and more, have a distinctive soft-focus design. Tinted neutrals and garden floral colours blend effortlessly with self-jacquard and lurex fabrics in the ‘Boho Chic’ ensemble. ‘Rose Sparkle’ edition for girls includes frocks in vibrant colours like flamingo pink and embellishments to radiate the festive spirit. REDTAG evokes that festive feeling in the collections for girls without compromising on their comfort. Senior girls can explore the ‘Retro Brights’ and ‘Golden Chic’ range, where embroidery and meshwork in eye-catching yellow gold induce a strong sense of nostalgia. Senior boys have a durable range of shirts, tees, and trousers in earthy tones, courtesy of the ‘Back to Nature’ range. Loungewear hooded sets can be their source of comfort during the day, just as mono-luxe options in whites and pastels can make their evenings lively. Younger boys can channel their suave with shirt-waistcoat-bowtie sets and blazers in beiges and mesmerizing midnight blue. If cool casuals are their type, striped zip-polo co-ords tick the box. Men seeking casuals have patterned polo shirts and striped tees in pastels and creams. Traditional golden prints subtly show the festive feeling on shirts in oat milk and pumice colours. “Festivals are a family affair. So, our Ramadan collection ensures ample options for all members of the family, facilitating an opportunity to shop together and experience the shared joy of new clothes. In a way, the new collection is a celebration of family,” explained Shehbaz Shaikh. Shehbaz’s words are an extension of REDTAG’s outstanding track record of customer-centric gestures, including most recently the ‘New Lower Prices’ initiative that further upholds affordability. The success of such thoughtful initiatives is evidenced by REDTAG’s tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 10 million members in the region. For more information on REDTAG and to browse the Ramadan ’24 fashion collection, please click here.