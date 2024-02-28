Modest Yet Glamorous: REDTAG’s Ramadan ’24 Fashion Collection Strikes The Perfect Balance #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Modest Yet Glamorous: REDTAG’s Ramadan ’24 Fashion Collection Strikes The Perfect Balance
(28 February 2024)
Leading value-fashion and homeware brand REDTAG launches its Ramadan 2024 fashion collection, bringing quality apparel where the modesty befitting the festival is well balanced with the glamour of the changing times


 

REDTAG, the Middle East’s favourite value-fashion and homeware brand, has launched its annual Ramadan fashion collection. Drawing upon its extensive experience and expertise in “glocal” offerings — an interpretation of global trends through the lens of local sensibilities — REDTAG has launched modest yet glamorous festive apparel that can seamlessly alternate between prayerful days and celebratory Iftar evenings. 

“As a homegrown brand equally rooted in the regional culture and synced with modernity, REDTAG truly understands the expectations of fashion-forward shoppers. During Ramadan, such shoppers subconsciously subscribe to modest fashion, seeking festive apparel characterized by some newness, multi-occasional appeal, and value for money. The Ramadan ’24 collection is their wish come true,” said Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer of REDTAG.  

The ’Muted Glitz’ for women is a range of day-and-night outfits where subtle hints of gold embody the festivities. The ‘Golden Dust’ range is more expressive of the occasion’s grandeur, with ethnic motifs paying homage to the traditions. Modern ethno, paisley, and all-over floral prints on maxi dresses, in lavender blue and more, have a distinctive soft-focus design. Tinted neutrals and garden floral colours blend effortlessly with self-jacquard and lurex fabrics in the ‘Boho Chic’ ensemble. 

‘Rose Sparkle’ edition for girls includes frocks in vibrant colours like flamingo pink and embellishments to radiate the festive spirit. REDTAG evokes that festive feeling in the collections for girls without compromising on their comfort. Senior girls can explore the ‘Retro Brights’ and ‘Golden Chic’ range, where embroidery and meshwork in eye-catching yellow gold induce a strong sense of nostalgia. Senior boys have a durable range of shirts, tees, and trousers in earthy tones, courtesy of the ‘Back to Nature’ range. Loungewear hooded sets can be their source of comfort during the day, just as mono-luxe options in whites and pastels can make their evenings lively.

Younger boys can channel their suave with shirt-waistcoat-bowtie sets and blazers in beiges and mesmerizing midnight blue. If cool casuals are their type, striped zip-polo co-ords tick the box. Men seeking casuals have patterned polo shirts and striped tees in pastels and creams. Traditional golden prints subtly show the festive feeling on shirts in oat milk and pumice colours. “Festivals are a family affair. So, our Ramadan collection ensures ample options for all members of the family, facilitating an opportunity to shop together and experience the shared joy of new clothes. In a way, the new collection is a celebration of family,” explained Shehbaz Shaikh. 

Shehbaz’s words are an extension of REDTAG’s outstanding track record of customer-centric gestures, including most recently the ‘New Lower Prices’ initiative that further upholds affordability. The success of such thoughtful initiatives is evidenced by REDTAG’s tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 10 million members in the region. 

For more information on REDTAG and to browse the Ramadan ’24 fashion collection, please click here.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance