Manoa Kamikamica, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications of the Republic of Fiji, said that the final statement of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi is the culmination of the tireless and exceptional efforts of the United Arab Emirates.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the conclusion of the conference, Manoa said: “The final decisions were very positive, and the meetings were fruitful and successful. We've made positive progress on some files after days of negotiations and discussions between the WTO member states.”

Manoa added that the "fisheries file was not fully resolved despite its importance for the Pacific region, but we are excited to complete this file within the next two years until the convening of the 14th Ministerial Conference in 2026.”

He hailed WTC member countries' agreement on the extension of a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs until the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in 2026.