Abdulghaffar Hussain Foundation has announced a contribution of AED 1 million towards the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing an AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions of individuals across underprivileged communities. Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows individuals to donate in their mothers’ names to honour them. Proceeds of the campaign will go towards launching educational projects in underprivileged communities, in partnership with humanitarian organisations. Abdulghaffar Hussain said, “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a new inspiring initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, bringing a message of love, appreciation of mothers by honouring them through a donation in their name. A mother is every human being’s first memory and first teacher. It is a great honour that this humanitarian campaign is associated with mothers as it carries the beacon of knowledge and education to millions of people.” “The campaign, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, reflects the visions of the UAE’s wide leadership for charity and humanitarian efforts, as well as the UAE’s mission of extending aid to those in need around the world, and empowering communities to create a better future. This campaign will build on the success of other humanitarian campaigns launched in Ramadan over the past years,” he added. The campaign aims to establish the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity across the community, as well as solidify the UAE’s humanitarian role. It also promotes the concept of endowments as a development tool that ensures sustainable charity and supports global efforts for sustainable development. The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).