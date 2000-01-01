As part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, Expo City Dubai is hosting Hai Ramadan festivities, offering residents and visitors an array of distinctive cultural and traditional experiences, family-friendly activities, delectable iftars and suhoors, and vibrant artisanal markets.

Expo City Dubai is once again home to the Iftar Cannon, with a single shot fired to notify everyone of iftar timings each evening. Worshippers can access a dedicated mosque located in the Sustainability District for all prayers, including Isha and the later Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.

Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City Dubai is at the heart of Hai Ramadan celebrations, embodying the dual meaning of the Arabic word ‘hai’ as both neighbourhood and welcome. The Plaza offers an enchanting atmosphere for the celebrations that invites visitors to immerse themselves in a spiritual journey filled with nostalgia. As the sun sets, Al Wasl Plaza comes to life with a series of stunning immersive projections curated especially for the month-long event, including the spellbinding Immersive Story Time with Al Wasl. During this session, Al Wasl herself narrates special stories about the prophets to children gathered at the dome. Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director – Entertainment & Experiences, Expo City Dubai, said: “The Holy Month of Ramadan fills us with a sense of anticipation and joy as we celebrate this time of reflection and gratitude. Expo City Dubai’s family-orientated Hai Ramadan brings together people of all nationalities to our community-focused city to commemorate some of the Islamic world’s most notable traditions.”

Younger visitors are warmly welcomed by Expo City mascots Rashid and Latifa – who star in the Quest to find the moon theatrical show in Al Wasl Plaza – while immersive workshops and games that teach the values of Ramadan, such as kindness and compassion, encourage children of all ages to embrace the spirit of the Holy Month.

Reflecting the joy of breaking fast and sharing a meal with a loved one, visitors can also experience a variety of delicious food and beverages across the site. Iftars, suhoors and Ramadan treats are on offer at more than 20 outlets and food carts, while specially curated iftars include scenic iftars open to everyone at the Surreal water feature; family-friendly iftars at the newly opened Oasis Food Hall; corporate iftars at the Leadership Pavilion; and a unique iftar and suhoor menu at Al Wasl Plaza Café.

Visitors can also explore the lively souks and home-grown markets offering handmade crafts, traditional garments and Ramadan-themed items, as well as a ‘Grandmother’s Supermarket’, or Dukan Yadoo, where children can buy candy using tokens from a traditional ‘Floos Bank’ – a popular payment system.

For families, there’s plenty of entertainment, including camel rides and falconry, an arcade gaming experience courtesy of Magic Planet UAE, daily streaming of animation sensation Freej and a Ramadan Evening Camp, hosted at Terra’s Taqa Island, where children aged 5-12 years can enjoy tours, arts and crafts, storytelling and playtime.

Meanwhile The Monster – the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course – invites thrill-seekers of all ages to tackle 42 obstacles.

Hai Ramadan runs daily from 1700-2400 hours. Tickets are available on platinumlist.com and at the venue.

Many Hai Ramadan activities will continue throughout Eid Al Fitr, when Expo City Dubai’s mosque will be open for early morning Eid Prayers and families can take advantage of complimentary meals for children under 12 years at many participating Expo City Dubai restaurants. During Eid Al Fitr, Hai Ramadan timings change to 1500-2200 hours.

For more information, please visit expocitydubai.com.