Join Taj JLT for an Egg-citing Easter Bunny Brunch at TJ's, where festive family fun awaits! On Sunday, March 31st, 2024, from 12 pm to 4 pm, indulge in a delightful array of activities and treats. Dive into the Festive Family Live Station, where the talented chefs will whip up Easter-themed delights to satisfy your taste buds. Engage in the beloved tradition of Easter egg decoration, letting your creativity flourish as you craft colorful and intricate designs. Plus, embark on an exhilarating Easter egg hunt around TJ's premises, uncovering hidden treasures and receiving special gifts to commemorate the occasion. With packages catering to every preference, from soft drinks to sparkling champagne, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Reserve your table today and join us for a memorable Easter Bunny Brunch at TJ's. Whether you're gathering with family or friends, this festive occasion promises delightful moments and cherished memories for all. Celebrate the spirit of Easter in style at TJ's, where joy, laughter, and delightful surprises await!

*What: Easter Delights: Experience the Egg-citing Bunny Brunch

*Where: TJ's, Taj JLT, Dubai

*Date & Timings: Sunday 31st March 2024, 12pm to 4pm

*Pricing:

AED 175 Soft package

Kids between 6-12 years old AED 99

AED 225 House beverage

AED 395 Sparkling package

AED 595 Champagne

*For booking, call: +971 4 574 1111

*Get social: https://www.instagram.com/tjs.jlt/