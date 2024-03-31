Embark on an extraordinary Easter journey at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, where luxury meets festive cheer. Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 31st, 2024, as the resort invites you to immerse yourself in an Eggsotic Easter Celebration from 1pm to 4pm, complemented by the Magical March Offer for a luxurious staycation. Indulge your senses at Palm Kitchen with an Easter brunch from 1pm to 4:30pm, featuring a delectable array of culinary delights, including seafood delicacies and divine desserts, with options for free-flowing beverages and special rates for children. Don't miss out on this exclusive chance to create lasting memories in an enchanting setting and enjoy a 20% discount by purchasing brunch vouchers online before March 25, 2024. Come, be part of this Eggsotic Easter Celebration and elevate your holiday experience with Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai. *What: Eggsotic Easter Celebration

*Where: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

*Date & Timings: 31st March, 1:00pm to 4:30pm

*Pricing: AED 499 per person inclusive of free-flowing wine, beers, spirits & cocktails

AED 350 per person inclusive of free-flowing non-alcoholic beverages

AED 175 for children aged 6 – 12 years

Complimentary for children under 6 years

*For booking, call: +971 4 275 4444

*Get social: https://www.instagram.com/tajpalmdubai/