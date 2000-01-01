Experience the electrifying atmosphere of the 2024 Indian Premier League at TJ's, where cricket enthusiasts unite from March 22nd to May 29th. Offering an unbeatable deal of one snack and two drinks for AED 99, TJ's fosters camaraderie among fans while satisfying their culinary cravings. Elevate your IPL experience with bucket beers priced at AED 130 and beer towers at AED 175, all amidst widescreen TVs, cozy seating, and attentive service. Located in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), TJ's transforms into the ultimate haven for cricket lovers, inviting all to revel in the festivities and relish in delightful treats while soaking up the IPL's exhilarating ambiance. Additionally, Fridays bring the 'Unwind Night Brunch,' a four-hour indulgence featuring a lavish three-course meal and unlimited beverages, complemented by DJ Sidharth's vibrant beats, offering the perfect weekend escape from the weekday hustle. *What: 2024 IPL Experience!

*Where: TJ's, Taj JLT, Dubai

*Date & Timings for IPL: March 22nd to May 29th

*Date & Timings for Night Brunch: Fridays from 7pm-11pm

*Pricing for IPL: AED 99 One Snack and Two Drinks, AED 130 (bucket beers), AED 175 (beer towers)

*Pricing for Night Brunch: AED199 (soft beverages), AED 249 (house beverages), AED 399 (sparkling), AED 699 (bubbly)

*For booking, call: +971 58 857 3554.

*Get social: https://www.instagram.com/tjs.jlt/