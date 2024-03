We are pleased to share that the award-winning J Wellness Circle at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, is offering a special 30% discount on their Nidra Sleep Therapy Experience until the end of Ramadan. Led by Ayurvedic expert Dr Arun Aravind, this experience aims to enhance your sleep routine during Ramadan for improved rest. *What: Prioritize Self-Care at J Wellness Circle *Where: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm *When: Daily *Packages: Holistic Healing Therapy for Two at AED 1500 (120 minutes) *For booking, call: +971 4 275 4444 *Get social: https://www.instagram.com/tajpalmdubai/