Embark on a stylish escapade with the exclusive "Credit fantasy" staycation offer at Paramount Hotel Dubai and Paramount Hotel Midtown. Opt for the Scene room categories at either location and enjoy a generous AED150 credit, perfect for treating yourself to delightful dining experiences and indulgent spa treatments.

For a touch of glamour, the stage room and Premiere Suites with a view at both properties promise an enhanced experience with an AED250 credit. Revel in the luxury of exquisite dining and soothing spa services, elevating your stay to a new level of sophistication.

Indulge in the allure of Paramount Hotels, where refined dining and relaxation come together seamlessly. Seize the moment, book now, and treat yourself to a relaxed and stylish stay—a perfect escape to unwind and enjoy the finer things in life!

*What: Winter Staycation Offer at Paramount Hotel Dubai and Paramount Midtown Hotel

*Where: Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai & Paramount Midtown Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai



*Get AED150 credit redeemable on food and beverage and spa treatments when you book the Scene room categories (to be used during your stay)



*Feel like a total A-lister as you get AED250 credit redeemable on food and beverage and Pause Spa when you book the stage room, Premiere Suite, (to be used during your stay).

*For bookings: WhatsApp +971 55 180 7559 or call +9714 246 6641 or visit https://www.paramounthotelsdubai.com/dubai/credit-fantasy-book-one-of-our-stage-suites-and-get-dhs-250-credit-to-spend

