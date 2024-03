Introducing Panorama Brunch 2.0 After Dark at Raia Restaurant & Lounge. Experience an extraordinary evening of indulgence on our stunning rooftop venue. Enjoy fusion cuisine, exotic cocktails, and captivating entertainment. Join us every Saturday from 7pm to 11pm for an unforgettable experience that elevates brunch to new heights. Choose from our enticing packages and ignite your senses at Raia Rooftop & Lounge.



*What: The Panorama Brunch 2.0 After Dark

*Where: Raia Restaurant & Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

*Date & Timings: Saturdays, 7pm to 11pm

*Pricing: AED 299 Soft Raia, AED 399 Riveting House, AED 499 Ravishing Bubbles

*For booking, call: +971 4 275 4444

*Get social: https://www.instagram.com/raiapalmdubai/