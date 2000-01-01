The UAE has ushered in a whole new era of entertainment by establishing a General Regulatory Authority for “Commercial Gaming” (GCGRA). The move could well mark the start of a thriving gaming industry in the Muslim Arab Gulf nation, attracting casino giants from around the world, including Dubai online casinos that are very popular in the UK. Kevin Mullally: Focus on Strong Regulation The new authority is still shrouded in mystery, as details of its structure and operation remained minimal when officially announced by the UAE news agency WAM. However, what is certain is the appointment of Kevin Mullally as the first CEO of this entity. Mullally, a former executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission in the United States, appears to be a good choice to lead this new venture. Mullally commented on his appointment, saying: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the first CEO of the GCGRA. Together with my experienced colleagues, I look forward to establishing a strong regulatory body and framework for the UAE lottery and gaming industry. Jim Murren, a Pillar of the Gaming Industry Another name that resonates in this announcement is that of Jim Murren, appointed chairman of the board of directors of this new authority. Murren, formerly head of MGM Resorts International, brings considerable experience and expertise in the gaming industry. Interestingly, Murren has also had close ties to the UAE in the past, notably through the $9.2 billion CityCenter partnership between MGM Resorts International and Dubai World, which opened in 2009. This partnership was notable for the Harmon Tower, which unfortunately never saw the light of day due to construction issues. A Clear Mission for the GCGRA This new authority has the mission of creating a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, where all participants must adhere to strict guidelines and the highest standards. It will coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and promote the responsible release of the economic potential of commercial gaming. Casinos As a Driver of Tourism Growth For many years, casinos have been seen as a potential way to raise funds for the UAE and boost its tourism industry, particularly in Dubai, home to the famous Emirates airline . Already, duty-free car draws are attracting the attention of travelers passing through Dubai International Airport. From Queen Elizabeth 2 to Caesars, the Evolving Gaming Landscape However, gaming industry rumors have persisted over the years, despite challenges and obstacles. High-profile projects have emerged, such as converting the British ship Queen Elizabeth 2 into a hotel in Dubai in 2018, although its slot machines have remained dormant. Additionally, Caesars opened in 2018, and projects involving casino companies like MGM, Bellagio and Aria are in development. Multi-billion Dollar Deal Has Already Paved the Way In 2022, the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah announced a multi-billion dollar deal with Las Vegas-based casino giant Wynn Resorts. Although Ras al-Khaimah authorities have not directly referred to the hotel as a casino, Wynn described the project as an “integrated resort,” terminology referring to a hotel that includes a casino and other facilities. Overcoming Religious Prohibitions Although casinos are uncommon in the Middle East region due to Islamic prohibitions, establishing casinos in the UAE could boost the nation's lucrative tourism industry, while attracting travelers Chinese people lost during the coronavirus pandemic. US agency Bloomberg has estimated that the UAE could generate up to $6.6 billion in annual revenue from gaming, potentially surpassing Singapore.