The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) have unveiled new procedures to streamline the process of transferring permits of companies established on Al Reem Island to ADGM. The announcement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties, signed in Abu Dhabi by Khalil Al Khoori, Under-Secretary for Human Resources Affairs at MoHRE, and Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Registration Authority at ADGM, in the presence of officials from both sides. Highlighting the Ministry’s commitment to supporting this partnership with ADGM, Al Khoori explained, “This MoU plays an important role in strengthening cooperation and role integration between our two entities, in order to enhance ease of doing business, boost the efficiency, attractiveness, and competitiveness of the UAE labour market, and enable the provision of services that ensure the utmost ease and efficiency.” For his part, Al Mazrouei said, “We sincerely thank the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for its support and cooperation to facilitate the process of transferring licences for companies located on Al Reem Island to Abu Dhabi Global Market. Our close collaboration sets an example for us to follow when establishing integration between ADGM and various government entities, as a means to create an attractive and supportive work environment for the business sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.” “The MoU forms part of our continuous efforts to ensure a smooth transition for companies operating on Al Reem Island to Abu Dhabi Global Market, where they can benefit from the added value the market provides with its comprehensive and advanced ecosystem,” Al Mazrouei added.