The UAE Year of Sustainability, under the slogan “Plan To Action” initiates “Community Steps”, an initiative inviting the public to organise walks with their friends and family in their neighbourhoods in an effort to promote mindful movement and sustainable ways of socialising. Speaking of the Year of Sustainability’s aim, Project Lead Eisa Alsubousi said, “We want to inspire individuals to make sustainable choices, and ‘Community Steps’ encourages a carbon-neutral lifestyle and greener forms of movement whilst inspiring meaningful conversations, shared experiences, and a stronger sense of community. There is no better time than Ramadan to begin this community-led initiative, as this is the month for mindfulness, reflection and being conscious of our choices – all values that our ancestors embodied in a beautiful way whilst being conscious of the environment around them – and we want to encourage the next generation to follow in their footsteps.” Abdulla Al Remeithi, a member of the Year of Sustainability Experts’ Network said: “Carbon emissions from petrol cars are the second highest source of pollution in the UAE, so initiatives such as ‘Community Steps’ are valuable in promoting a carbon-neutral lifestyle and encouraging the public to consider alternative forms of transportation whenever possible, such as walking or cycling for short-distance trips and sharing transport with friends and family. There is also the UAE Environmental Identity app that was launched in 2023 during COP28 which helps people in the UAE to monitor their carbon footprint generated from day to day activities, thus helping us assess our environmental impact in making our communities more sustainable. The concept was developed as part of the National Experts Programme and endorsed by Ministry of Climate and Environment, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and Mubadala.” Continuing into 2024, the Year of Sustainability promotes collective sustainable action in key focus areas such as green transportation, water and energy reduction, responsible consumption and planting wisely. “Community Steps” calls upon all those who call the UAE home to gather with friends, family and neighbours to host neighbourhood walks in their residential communities or join any walking groups or communities offering a great chance for people to connect whilst being more active – whether to walk to the local grocery store, exercise or simply to spend more time in nature.