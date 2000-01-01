His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), crowned Zabeel 2 as volleyball champions at the conclusion of the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament. Organised annually under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, under the slogan ‘Limitless Capabilities’, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament brought together sportspersons from across the globe. Held under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), this year’s edition of the tournament, held from 11 March, featured nine sports disciplines, including padel, jiu-jitsu, fencing, road racing, cycling, obstacle challenge racing, wheelchair basketball, tug-of-war and volleyball. Conducted under the directives of HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, the event is the largest sports tournament of its kind held during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The volleyball tournament’s final match served as an exhilarating climax to the three-week tournament, with Zabeel 2 clinching the title through a hard-earned 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 15-5) victory over Fohood Zabeel. The match took place before a capacity crowd at the indoor hall of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Maksim Sapozhkov, who was adjudged the best server, outscored everyone with 29 points for Zabeel 2, while teammate Valda Davyskiba, who walked away with the most valuable player award, chipped in with 19 points for the winning cause. Paul Puchegger, who was given the best spiker prize, had 27 points against his name, while Filippo Lanza put together 13 points for Fohood Zabeel. HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed congratulated both the management and players of the Zabeel 2 team for their victory. He also commended the runner-up team and the six other participating teams for their strong competitive spirit. His Highness said that events like this play a crucial role in raising sporting standards in the UAE, noting that the tournament attracted top international talent across its nine disciplines. Gift to the community “The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament is a prominent annual sports event, generously gifted to the sports sector and the community by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We are committed to realising the vision set forth by His Highness for the development of sports in Dubai,” Sheikh Mansoor said. He noted the transformation of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament into an international sports event over the years, extending beyond its traditional Ramadan schedule. His Highness highlighted the meticulous planning that goes into each year's tournament, from the selection of sports disciplines to attracting both amateur and elite athletes from around the globe. He also pointed out the significant impact the tournament has had on local athletes. At the conclusion of the volleyball final, HH Sheikh Mansoor was honoured in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the tournament and His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation, Dubai. His Excellency Abdulla bin Damithan, Executive Director and General Manager of DP World GCC, Salah Tahlak, CEO of Joint Operations at Dubai Duty Free, partners and tournament sponsors, including DAMAC Properties, DP World, Al Tayer Motors, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Police, Dubai Ambulance Services Corporation, Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Health, Dubai Endowments, Tadawi Medical Complex, Mai Dubai and Pocari Sweat, were all honoured with special mementos. His Highness also honoured His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in appreciation of the administration’s efforts in facilitating the entry of participants into the country and providing 10-year golden visas to international sports stars, champions, sports professionals, investors and owners of successful sports projects. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor also honoured the international match referees Hamed Al Russi, Ismail Ibrahim, Ali Hamid, Mohammed Al Dawla, and the players who won individual titles, including Maksim Sapozhkov (best server), Paul Puchegger (best spiker), Bruno Mossa (best setter), Alessandro Tondo (best blocker) and Valda Davyskiba (most valuable player). 7,149 participants in nine disciplines A total of 7,149 amateur and professional male and female athletes of various ages and nationalities participated in the nine competitions of this year’s 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament. The tournament’s road running races saw the participation of 3,010 athletes of both genders, while 1,300 athletes took part in the road cycling competition, and 152 players participated in the volleyball competition. The padel competitions too were a huge draw with the participation of 600 players of both genders, while 160 players participated in the wheelchair basketball competitions, and 127 players took part in the fencing contest. In addition, 440 male and female athletes took part in the two-day jiu-jitsu competition, while a total of 700 male and female athletes contested in the Obstacle Challenge Racing and 660 participants took part in the Tug-of-War competition.