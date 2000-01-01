The #RamadanInDubai campaign has drawn to a successful close, marking the culmination of month-long festivities that united the community in a vibrant celebration of the Holy Month. With both public and private sector stakeholders joining hands to organise cultural performances, night markets, varied dining experiences for iftar and suhoor, retail promotions, fireworks displays, light shows, street decorations, community activities and charitable initiatives spanning the entire city, the campaign brought to life the spirit of the Ramadan. The success of the campaign was made possible by the contributions of key strategic partners including the Roads and Transport Authority (Strategic Partner), the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), EMAAR, Dubai Municipality, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Community Development Authority, Dubai Holding, Expo City Dubai, Nakheel, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, Wasl Properties, Dubai Police, Dubai Airports, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA), Furjan Dubai, Dubai Media, Dubai Sports Council, and Global Village. The collective efforts of these key stakeholders were instrumental in realising the vision behind the campaign and enhancing Dubai's reputation as a premier global destination for festive experiences. DFRE curates unique experiences A rich programme of unique experiences, moments of tradition and nostalgic activations delivered by DET’s Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment(DFRE), as part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, provided an opportunity for residents and visitors of all ages to experience enriching cultural moments, while soaking up Dubai’s heritage, alongside world class shopping and diverse cuisines. Spectacular firework displays made the city sparkle for three nights every weekend at multiple locations, bringing Dubai together under Ramadan skies to truly make this month to remember. In addition, DFRE’s Ramadan Reflections, light displays and illuminated iconic landmarks, and citywide Ramadan decor, brought the city together in a celebration of light. The good weather allowed outdoor markets, culinary moments and outdoor events to be hosted across the city. An exceptional breadth of culinary experiences including lavish Iftars, Suhoors and food markets highlighted Dubai’s exciting gastronomy scene. DFRE’s partnership with Careem also made it easy for diners to find, book, pre-pay for and arrange transport to Ramadan dining experiences across Dubai. We thank all our partners for all their efforts and we hope everyone enjoyed the city’s vibrant celebrations in Dubai this Ramadan” Community events - Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department As part of its participation in the #RamadanInDubai campaign, Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department organised lectures and religious workshops that engaged over 156,000 individuals. Additionally, more than 23 million beneficiaries received meals distributed across 1,587 locations. The Department also organised five charitable initiatives that attracted nearly 24 million beneficiaries, and 14 community initiatives that benefited 23,000 participants. 51 Activities in Expo City Dubai Expo City Dubai visitors enjoyed around 51 daily activities as part of its Hai Ramadan celebrations. From live cultural performances under the spellbinding projections of Al Wasl Plaza, to a vibrant night market featuring an array of products reflecting local culture, art and tradition, to the Iftar Cannon at sunset to announce the breaking of the fast, and no less than 12 unique iftar and suhoor options catering to all tastes, Expo City captured the warmth and joy of Ramadan. CDA organises charitable initiatives The Community Development Authority (CDA) collaborated with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department to launch the ‘Dubai Pulse’ initiative, which benefited nearly 980 women. The Authority also participated in the ‘Hala Ramadan’ event in Barsha Heights and partnered with Dubai Holding for the ‘Gift it Forward’ initiative, which benefited 8,000 workers and 1,400 orphans and minors. Furthermore, the CDA organised a meeting for people of determination and their mothers to coincide with Mother's Day. The CDA's initiatives during Ramadan attracted the participation of 1,759 volunteers. The Authority also took part in the ‘Little Reader’ initiative, which reached around 112 children. In conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Day, the CDA organised an event for families of inmates of punitive and correctional institutions. To underscore the importance and role of senior citizens, the Authority arranged a Ramadan meeting for employees in the presence of senior citizens at the Thukher Social Club in Safa Park. A meeting point for Emirati families The Ramadan events and festivals organised under the patronage of Al Furjan Fund drew in residents from 15 neighbourhoods. These activities included folk arts, music, drawing, photography, traditional games, cooking challenges, home projects, festivals and various sports tournaments. Sponsored by the Fund, these Ramadan activities were designed to ignite joy and enthusiasm in every family member. With a focus on promoting Islamic values, fostering unity and togetherness, strengthening national identity, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and fostering entrepreneurship, they brought a festive atmosphere to Dubai's residential neighbourhoods. Local and international tournaments During Ramadan, Dubai played host to 33 international and local events, tournaments, and a wide range of sporting activities. Key highlights included the Dubai World Cup, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, the World Strongman Championship, Polo Masters Cup and the Hatta Ramadan Championship, among others. Organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, these events were held across various areas in Dubai. Special welcome for visitors The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) introduced two new initiatives to enhance the experience of visitors arriving in Dubai during the Holy Month of Ramadan. These included a special passport stamp featuring the 'Ramadan In Dubai' logo and the distribution of complimentary SIM cards in cooperation with du. Additionally, a QR code was provided, directing visitors to the ‘Ramadan Events in Dubai’ guide, a comprehensive resource for exploring the city’s Ramadan festivities. Longstanding tradition Dubai Police stationed traditional Ramadan cannons in seven locations across Dubai including Expo City Dubai, Damac Hills,Vida Creek Harbour,Burj Khalifa, Mirdif Downtown, Dubai Festival City and Hatta Guest House, in addition to a mobile cannon that travelled to various areas of the emirate during the Holy Month. One of the longstanding traditions in Dubai observed during the Holy Month, the Ramadan cannons are fired at sunset to signal the start of Iftar.