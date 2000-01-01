Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has unveiled a rich programme for the ‘School of Life’ project, through four clubs: Books, Languages, Painting, and Chess, all aimed at stimulating community members to discover the aesthetics of languages, musical expressions, and narrative arts, in line with the Authority’s commitments to fostering a sustainable creative ecosystem at Dubai's public libraries.

‘School of Life’ celebrates languages with a diverse array of workshops offered in Arabic, English, and French.

Visitors to Al Safa Art and Design Library will have the opportunity to participate in the ‘Languages in Poetry’ workshop, wherein attendees will delve into the experience of Emirati poet Afra Atiq at Sikka Art and Design Festival, meanwhile, at Hor Al Anz Library, Sachin Sanjay’s ‘An Introduction to Writing Your First Short Film’ workshop sheds light on the craft of screenwriting.

Al Mankhool Public Library will host ‘Exploring Calligraphy Across Languages’. In this class, Yubran David will guide attendees to explore calligraphy's diverse expressions across languages.

As part of the activities of the ‘Book Club’, Al Safa Art and Design Library will host a women’s only ‘Pages of Connection’ session, where participants will look at Jacqueline Harman’s evocative post-apocalyptic story of female companionship and intimacy in the desolate world.

As part of the ‘Languages Club’ activities, Al Safa Art and Design Library presents a session titled ‘Discover French For Kids’ on the basics of the French language, covering self-introduction.

Meanwhile, participants in the ‘Painting Club’ will have a ‘Masterpiece Art Gallery’ session at Al Safa Art and Design Library for children to unleash their creativity through painting and exhibit their masterpieces, while " Levi Dano Mercado will host the chess tournament.