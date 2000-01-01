Dubai Culture Unveils Rich Programme For ’School Of Life’ Project #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Culture Unveils Rich Programme For ’School Of Life’ Project
(15 April 2024)

  

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has unveiled a rich programme for the ‘School of Life’ project, through four clubs: Books, Languages, Painting, and Chess, all aimed at stimulating community members to discover the aesthetics of languages, musical expressions, and narrative arts, in line with the Authority’s commitments to fostering a sustainable creative ecosystem at Dubai's public libraries.

‘School of Life’ celebrates languages with a diverse array of workshops offered in Arabic, English, and French.

Visitors to Al Safa Art and Design Library will have the opportunity to participate in the ‘Languages in Poetry’ workshop, wherein attendees will delve into the experience of Emirati poet Afra Atiq at Sikka Art and Design Festival, meanwhile, at Hor Al Anz Library, Sachin Sanjay’s ‘An Introduction to Writing Your First Short Film’ workshop sheds light on the craft of screenwriting.

Al Mankhool Public Library will host ‘Exploring Calligraphy Across Languages’. In this class, Yubran David will guide attendees to explore calligraphy's diverse expressions across languages.

As part of the activities of the ‘Book Club’, Al Safa Art and Design Library will host a women’s only ‘Pages of Connection’ session, where participants will look at Jacqueline Harman’s evocative post-apocalyptic story of female companionship and intimacy in the desolate world.

As part of the ‘Languages Club’ activities, Al Safa Art and Design Library presents a session titled ‘Discover French For Kids’ on the basics of the French language, covering self-introduction.

Meanwhile, participants in the ‘Painting Club’ will have a ‘Masterpiece Art Gallery’ session at Al Safa Art and Design Library for children to unleash their creativity through painting and exhibit their masterpieces, while " Levi Dano Mercado will host the chess tournament.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance