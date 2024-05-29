The Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the 22nd edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), announced that registration to attend the Forum will open on 25 April. The region’s largest media thought leadership event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 27 to 29 May 2024. This year’s event will feature a series of discussions focused on analysing the key political, economic, social, technological and cultural developments driving the media’s transformation, as well as the sector’s own role in the changes sweeping the region. It will bring together thought leaders, media personalities, editors in chief, influencers, scholars, writers, experts and content creators from the UAE, the region and across the world. The Forum’s Organising Committee announced that pre-registration is mandatory for media professionals interested in attending the event. Registration is scheduled to close on 20 May, 2024. Participants can complete their registration through DPC’s official website www.dpc.org.ae. Maryam Al Mulla, Head of Partnerships and Media Relations at the Dubai Press Club, extended an invitation to media professionals interested in attending the event, which serves as a vital platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange on developments shaping the growth of Arab media. She stressed the importance of completing the registration ahead of the event, as there will be no on-site registration available. “The pre-registration mechanism is part of the Organising Committee’s efforts to ensure the successful organisation of the event and deliver an exceptional experience to all attendees. With an annual attendance exceeding 3,000 participants from across the UAE and the region, early preparations are crucial to ensure that guests and participants are warmly welcomed and that the event maintains its prominent status as the largest media gathering in the Arab world,” she said. Day 1 of AMF on 27 May will feature the second Youth Media Forum dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals and influencers in the region. Day 2 of the event features the prestigious 23rd Arab Media Award, which will honour outstanding achievements in the regional media industry. The forum will also host the Arab Social Media Influencers Award ceremony, on Day 3, that will recognise the contributions of digital influencers in nine categories. Launched over 20 years ago, the Arab Media Forum is one of the major events in the Dubai Press Club’s annual calendar of events. AMF has emerged as the most comprehensive platform for knowledge sharing in the Arab media community. The annual event has steadily evolved in scope and reach to encompass a broad international outlook.