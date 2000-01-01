H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today met with a group of Emirati children who had volunteered to participate in clean-up efforts in various Dubai neighbourhoods in response to the recent adverse weather events witnessed across the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan interacted with the children at the Executive Council of Dubai’s office at Emirates Towers, as they shared what inspired them to join the community effort. As he viewed images documenting their contributions alongside their families in restoring normalcy on the roads of various neighbourhoods, he said that their participation underscores the importance of instilling in children a love for their homeland and encouraging them to embody these values in actions and achievements that serve both their families and society.

The Crown Prince of Dubai also commended the children for their awareness of their responsibilities towards their society and country.

He conveyed his appreciation to their families and relatives for encouraging their participation.