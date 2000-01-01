His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with over 200 Emirati female and male youngsters at the “Youth Retreat 2024”, organised by the Federal Youth Authority at the Museum of the Future under the theme "Development... Empowerment... Future". Addressing the young Emiratis, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said: “Our directives to the youth are: Take initiative, don't wait... Your country is brimming with opportunities... And your future is bright, God willing... And by your hands you create a better reality for yourselves, your families, and your country.” Speaking to new Minister of State for Youth, Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, H.H Sheikh Mohammed said: "You are a role model, an inspiration, and an example to follow by youth... And just as you reached space, we want you to take the aspirations of our youth to the same place you have been to: Space and the sky." The retreat was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council. The "Youth Retreat 2024" was organised in partnership with the UAE Prime Minister's Office, the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, the Government Accelerators, Museum of the Future-the Strategic Partner- and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research. The initiative reflects the UAE government's forward-thinking approach to youth empowerment. By developing a comprehensive support system for young people, the government is providing them with the enabling environment they need to unleash their creativity and innovation, and contribute effectively to societal development. It falls under the umbrella of a government incubator that nurtures the aspirations and future ambitions of the youth. For his part, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: "Since the establishment of the UAE, the vision of supporting and empowering youth has been deeply ingrained. Our wise leadership has always been determined to provide a nurturing environment for investing in their energies, developing their skills, and enhancing their capabilities. We recognise that young people are the driving force behind development and the hope for building a sustainable future for generations to come. This stems from our firm belief in the importance of nurturing a generation of enthusiastic youth committed to achieving excellence and innovation in all fields."