Eleventh Middle East Joint Surgery Congress Kicks Off In Dubai
Eleventh Middle East Joint Surgery Congress Kicks Off In Dubai
(27 April 2024)

  

For the first time in the Middle East, the Eleventh International Conference on Joint Surgery in the Middle East "ICJR" kicked off at Emirates Towers today, in the presence of 1,000 surgeons and doctors from different continents.

Dr. Ali Al Suwaidi, Head of the Emirates Orthopaedic Division at the Emirates Medical Association, and the Presidents of the American and Asian Orthopaedic Associations were present at the inauguration.

In his opening speech, Dr. Sameeh Tarabichi, Supreme President of the Conference, stressed the importance of this global event as it will bring together prominent speakers, orthopaedic surgeons, trainers, nurses, and medical students from different countries. There will be panel discussions, research papers, and reports dealing with modern surgical techniques and developments related to shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, and sports surgeries, in addition to providing interactive sessions with experts and specialists.

He pointed out that the current session of the conference will focus on technological developments and introduce modern techniques in the field of joint surgery, such as joint design, the use of a three-dimensional printer, and innovation in robotic surgeries. Difficult cases will be discussed, in addition to seminars and workshops to train doctors on the best ways to replace joints. There will be discussions on the latest global developments in sports medicine, ankle and joint reimplantation according to the specifications required for each region.

He pointed out that the anatomy of the Asian patient is different from that of the West or Europe, and therefore it is necessary to design special prosthetics for Middle Eastern patients that suit their environment in terms of design and measurements of the knee and knee angles that serve the Arab patient while sitting on the floor and praying.

Dr. Mohamed Moaz Adi, Chairman of the Conference, said the conference aims to create a platform that brings together a group of doctors and specialists in joint surgery from around the world under one roof to discuss modern developments and techniques in the treatment of orthopaedic diseases. As in previous editions, the conference continues to be at the forefront as an ideal platform in the region for networking and interaction between prosthetic suppliers and doctors from the region and the world.

He stated that 69 regional and international lecturers from 14 participating countries would give 120 lectures during 21 scientific sessions, 35 scientific research, and five practical workshops, including two on human corpses brought specifically for this purpose from the United States of America.

There would also be three seminars for the industrial sector and 13 scientific research sessions for doctors and resident doctors covering all fields, including knee replacement surgery, pelvic and shoulder replacement, foot and heel replacement surgery, infection in joint replacement and fracture around implants, innovation in joint replacement, knee sports medicine, musculoskeletal medicine, and oncology.

This year's conference will present a video surgical presentation by experts who will provide advice related to orthopaedic surgery. The goal is to change the status quo of orthopaedic education and devise new ways to acquire knowledge that contribute to improving patient health outcomes.

