In light of the expected weather conditions in Dubai, the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) announced it has temporarily suspended accepting requests for the entry and departure of wooden dhows in Dubai. The PCFC has also advised stake holders to avoid sailing during this time to ensure everyone's safety. Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, emphasised that the PCFC places the highest priority on the safety of its maritime stakeholders. This decision comes in response to communications from relevant authorities regarding weather forecasts this week. The PCFC, through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, has temporarily suspended accepting entry and departure requests for wooden ships to protect maritime stakeholders from the effects of the low-pressure system on sea conditions. Sheikh Saeed noted that the Marine Agency is responsible for safeguarding the interests of mariners operating in Dubai waters. The Marine Agency also oversees wooden ships, ensuring they adhere to best practices and standards that facilitate smooth movement and safety aboard these vessels. He affirmed that "the care of our stakeholders is our top priority, and their safety is our ultimate goal”. He further stated: "The Marine Agency operates a pre-booking system for all wooden dhows (96 hours in advance of arrival). We have informed all shipping agents, owners of vessels, and stakeholders about the weather conditions expected in the country (the low-pressure weather system) and have followed approved safety procedures for dhows and crew in such cases. In the event of an emergency, we encourage communication with the control tower for immediate action.” The Executive Director affirmed the preparedness of the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows in providing safe berths for over 500 vessels in such situations. Stakeholders are advised to refrain from sailing under these weather conditions unless absolutely necessary. The Marine Agency is ready to receive ships in emergency cases if needed. Additionally, the Marine Agency has engaged with strategic partners through several meetings and field visits to assess the readiness of facilities and take necessary precautions without disrupting movement flow. The agency is committed to ensuring everyone's safety at all times. The PCFC Call Centre is fully prepared to receive phone calls and reports of emergencies from stake holders 24/7. The Call Centre can be reached at 800990 and offers support in four different languages.