Dubizzle Group, the premier online classifieds platform in the Middle East, reinforces its dominance in the automotive sector throughout the MENA region through the acquisition of Drive Arabia. This strategic maneuver exemplifies Dubizzle Group’s dedication to elevating its array of new car options and delivering comprehensive solutions to its user base. With over two decades of a strong brand presence in the region, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Drive Arabia brings extensive expertise and a devoted customer following in the automotive sector to Dubizzle Group. With this acquisition, Dubizzle Group aims to consolidate its automotive advertising offerings, introducing new products, and expanding its reach to better serve its customers. "We are happy to welcome Drive Arabia into the Dubizzle Group family," said Haider Ali Khan, CEO at Dubizzle Group MENA. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to provide our users with an unparalleled experience in the automotive space. Drive Arabia’s strong brand recognition and reach will further strengthen our existing portfolio and enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers while strengthening our leadership position in the automotive space. This is just the beginning and we are keeping a very keen eye on any other M&A opportunities that further help us expand our offerings in the verticals we operate in. Our immediate plans for Drive Arabia include a significant investment in the platform to enhance its core value proposition as a transparent tool for car prices, specifications, and other relevant details to help us become the go-to platform for new car launches in the region.”