National Bonds, the UAE’s leading sharia-compliant savings and investment company, is proud to announce its inclusion as an investment option with DEWS (DIFC Employee Workplace Savings Plan). This strategic collaboration will contribute to providing a sustainable option and adding a positive impact to the investment programs currently offered to employees enrolled in the plan. Through this integration, DEWS members opting for National Bonds as their investment option will experience an unparalleled and seamless digital investment journey - leveraging over 18 years of their experience in savings and investment management. The agreement was signed by Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, Mr. Hamed Kazim, Chairman of the DEWS Supervisory Board, Akeela Bharuchi, Equiom Fiduciary Services (Middle East) Limited (Master Trustee to the DEWS Plan) and Wilson Varghese, SEO, Zurich Workplace Solutions (Middle East) Limited (Administrator to the DEWS Plan). As part of this partnership, National Bonds will be featured as a self-select investment option within the DEWS Plan, benefiting its 40,000+ members. National Bonds Sharia compliant savings program provides safe opportunities to grow wealth by focusing on diversifying managed assets and implementing a risk management strategy to preserve capital and distribute periodic returns to program participants. This option is ideal for investors seeking sharia-compliant savings with low-risk tolerance, aiming for Money Market-like returns. "Our collaboration with DEWS exemplifies our commitment to partnering with national entities in alignment with government initiatives. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our journey toward advancing financial literacy and independence in the UAE," expressed Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, with enthusiasm for the partnership. "By offering accessible and secure investment opportunities to employees, we empower UAE citizens and residents to take charge of their financial decisions and enhance their end of service along with their other savings to amplify their present and future financial wellness.." DEWS members selecting the National Bonds’ investment option will benefit from competitive monthly anticipated returns on their end-of-service pool, along with eligibility for the renowned National Bonds rewards program of AED 35.5 million, which now serves over 15,000 customers through their Golden Pension Plan initiative. The announcement coincides with a period of notable achievements for National Bonds, as the group has experienced significant success across various aspects and recorded significant growth in its investment portfolio crossing AED 14 billion (US$3.8 billion) as of December 2023.