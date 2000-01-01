Cyber Gear Partners With ProxySec To Offer Cybersecurity Solutions #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Cyber Gear Partners With ProxySec To Offer Cybersecurity Solutions
(23 May 2024)

  

Cyber Gear, the leading web development agency in Dubai has partnered with ProxySec from Austria to provide their complete portfolio of cyber security solutions in the Middle East.

According to recent stats, the Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Market size is valued at USD 8.75 Billion in 2024, and is anticipated to reach USD 23.26 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.35% from 2024 to 2031.

According to Sharad Agarwal, Founder of Cyber Gear, "There is a crying need in the market to help organisations in both, private and public sector to deploy a suite of cybersecurity solutions to protect their business from internal and external threats."

Hacker groups exploit weaknesses in software and systems. They’re clandestine collectives whose size can range from a few operators to sprawling criminal networks spread out across the globe. But theyâ€™re typically united by a single goal or methodology.

Most hackers target small and medium business enterprise because smaller companies generally do not have the knowledge or the resources to protect their data, which can come in handy to cybercriminals.

For a free no-obligation demo contact Cyber Gear at info@cyber-gear.com or WhatsApp +971506449103.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance