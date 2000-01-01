Cyber Gear, the leading web development agency in Dubai has partnered with ProxySec from Austria to provide their complete portfolio of cyber security solutions in the Middle East.

According to recent stats, the Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Market size is valued at USD 8.75 Billion in 2024, and is anticipated to reach USD 23.26 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.35% from 2024 to 2031.

According to Sharad Agarwal, Founder of Cyber Gear, "There is a crying need in the market to help organisations in both, private and public sector to deploy a suite of cybersecurity solutions to protect their business from internal and external threats."

Hacker groups exploit weaknesses in software and systems. They’re clandestine collectives whose size can range from a few operators to sprawling criminal networks spread out across the globe. But theyâ€™re typically united by a single goal or methodology.

Most hackers target small and medium business enterprise because smaller companies generally do not have the knowledge or the resources to protect their data, which can come in handy to cybercriminals.

For a free no-obligation demo contact Cyber Gear at info@cyber-gear.com or WhatsApp +971506449103.