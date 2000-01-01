His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has commended Egypt’s significant participation in the eighth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge with over 18 million students. "Beloved Egypt participated with more than 18 million students from over 28,000 schools in the Arab Reading Challenge... Our sincere greetings to Egypt’s students... Our greetings to Egypt, the land of culture, Arabism, knowledge, and literature... Our appreciation to the Ministry of Education and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in Egypt for their significant role in the success and achievement of this massive Arab reading activity... We look forward to honouring the top achievers from the Arab Republic of Egypt alongside their peers from other Arab world countries in Dubai.. May God bless Egypt... May God bless its leadership and people." The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education in Egypt, has organised a grand ceremony in Cairo to honour the champions of the eighth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge in Egypt, which witnessed an unprecedented Egyptian presence represented by the participation of 18,657,721 students from the Ministry of Education and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif. More than 28,000 schools participated in the challenge. Mohamed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said that the Arab Reading Challenge embodies the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in prioritising investment in the knowledge sector and encouraging new Arab generations to read and explore the cultures and customs of the world’s peoples.