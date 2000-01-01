MBRSG Hosts OECD Network Of Schools Of Government Annual Meeting 2024 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
MBRSG Hosts OECD Network Of Schools Of Government Annual Meeting 2024
(31 May 2024)

  

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), hosted the 2024 annual meeting of the OECD Network of Schools of Government, held under the theme "Public Sector Transformation".

The meeting, hosted at MBRSG’s headquarters from 28-29 May, was attended by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future; Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the MBRSG; Naheed Nenshi, former Mayor of Calgary; Professor Geert Bouckaert from KU Leuven Public Governance Institute; and JÃ³n Blondal, Head of Public Management and Budgeting Division of OECD, along with a group of leading experts from 33 countries and 41 Schools of Government worldwide.

Al Roumi affirmed the importance of the OECD Network of Schools of Government meeting in discussing transformation strategies in the governmental sector worldwide, and exchanging experiences to enhance international cooperation in the development of government institutions and talents.

She added, "Governments must transform to meet new challenges by boosting critical skills, streamlining processes, and deploying AI. In line with this transformation, the UAE has launched initiatives to empower government personnel with future skills, projects to achieve zero bureaucracy, efforts to activate artificial intelligence in government work, as well as initiatives to enhance future readiness and frameworks for institutionalising it in federal government entities."

The annual meeting addressed the transformation of workforces, the modernisation of learning technologies and techniques, and strategies for promoting positive transformations in work culture in the government sector. It also analysed the challenges and changes shaping the public sector with an emphasis on the role of innovation, artificial inteligence, learning and the workforce.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the MBRSG, said, "The annual meeting offers policymakers and experts a unique opportunity to explore the best practices and strategies that can promote positive transformations in the public sector."

He added, "The meeting focused on the importance of innovation in educating government employees in areas including policy and public administration. It reflects the commitment of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government and the OECD Network of Schools of Government to driving the public sector towards a better future. Organising this event reflects a strong commitment to enhancing innovation in the education of policy and public administration."

