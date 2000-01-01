Dubai International (DXB) is gearing up operations to accommodate the surge in travel during this peak season.

With the summer break in full swing and schools letting out for vacation, DXB anticipates welcoming over 3.7 million guests between June 12th and 25th, averaging daily traffic of 264,000.

In a press release today, DXB said that the busiest day is expected to be June 22nd, with passenger numbers potentially exceeding 287,000.

As families embark on their summer adventures, DXB is prepared to ensure a seamless and enjoyable travel experience. The priority is to expedite guest formalities, allowing ample time to enjoy the diverse offerings at DXB.

To ensure a hassle-free journey, Dubai Airports also offers tips on the following link: https://media.dubaiairports.ae/dxb-gears-up-for-smooth-operations-as-summer-travel-peaks/.