Asmahan Restaurant unveils the best of authentic Algerian and Palestinian dishes under one roof as it opens its doors at the Uptown Mirdiff Mall Food Court. The newest culinary destination offers a unique gastronomic journey through a wide array of delicacies inspired by old-age family traditions, blended with world-class signature dishes from around the globe. Featuring a fusion of over 50 traditional dishes and select international offerings, Asmahan is making its mark in Dubai's thriving culinary scene, giving an unparalleled experience for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs. "We are thrilled to bring the exquisite tastes of well-loved native recipes of Palestine and Algeria to Dubai. We want to create a unique nostalgic experience for our customers as we relive the original flavors and textures of authentic motherly-cooked dishes,' said Seham BN Malik, the head chef behind the new venture. "What sets us apart is that our dishes are created from treasured recipes that date back to centuries. We also use premium, healthy ingredients and time-honored cooking methods, offering the same quality taste of homemade Algerian and Palestinian foods. Thus, our menu transcends the palate; it also nourishes a deep-rooted love of home and hospitality," Chef Seham added. Born in Algeria, Chef Seham's love for cooking started at the tender age of six, opening her senses to traditional Algerian flavors and cooking techniques she learned from her mother. These early years nurtured a culinary prowess that would later become her life's calling. Being married to a Palestinian, Chef Seham expanded her culinary repertoire and intertwined the vibrant tastes of her motherland with the rich flavors of Palestinian culture, which has since become the hallmark of her career. "We offer the best of both worlds and take pride in our impressive selection of signature dishes that cater to our customers' diverse taste buds. They can look forward to trying our authentic main courses such as Musakhan, Mansaf, Chicken Ouzi, and Algerian Chicken Couscous Tagine. We also have exquisite soups, appetizers, and desserts that will not only satisfy one’s cravings, but will offer the warmth and comfort of home," she furthered. Asmahan Restaurant is open daily from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm. Customers can place orders online for the daily menu at www.asmahanrestaurant.com or via Deliveroo or Talabat. Catering menu for various events is also available for pick-up or delivery through its website. For more information, please call +971 50 216 6809. Follow @asmahandubai on Instagram for the latest updates.