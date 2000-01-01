His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, visited Dubai International (DXB) today to review its operations and efforts to ensure the highest quality of customer service.He also visited the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and reviewed the workflow, procedures and operating mechanisms for drones. HH Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, His Excellency Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed AlMarri, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, as well as a number of council members, including His Excellency Major General Obaid Maher bin Suroor, His ExcellencyMajor General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, His Excellency Jamal Al-Hai, His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, His Excellency Ibrahim Hassan Ali Ahly, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Busnad, His Excellency Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary General of the Council, and a number of senior officials and representatives from government departments. During his visit, Sheikh Mansoor commended the efforts led by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum,President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, and the contributions of major strategic partners including Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and Dubai Air Navigation Services. He further lauded the airport team’s commitment to deliver seamless and high-quality services to passengers. HHSheikh Mansoor was given a detailed briefing on the airport’s activities by senior representatives, which focused on the preparedness of airport facilities and the efficiency of the airport’s procedures. The tour covered major touch points of customer service including control, customs and baggage among others. HH Sheikh Mansoor also inspected the drone operations room at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, andreviewed the latest technologies and systems to monitor and regulate drones. He expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Authority’s teams, supervised by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and lauded their efforts to managethe operations of drones. Further, HH Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the importance of keeping pace with the latest technological developments in drone operations, which support enhanced safety and streamlined operations. His Highness concluded his visit by extending his gratitude to the Authority’s team and staff members for their commitment and contributions. He also appreciated their exceptional performance, which reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to be a global leader in civil aviation.