His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, expressed his profound gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, for His Highness’s unwaveringsupport for the sports sector in Dubaiand his appreciation of the notable performances and achievements of Dubai clubs. Recalling highlights of the 2023-2024 season as he chaired a meeting of the Dubai Sports Council’s Board of Directors, Sheikh Mansoor congratulated Al Wasl Club upon securing twin titles with triumphs in His Highness the President’s Cup and the ADNOC Professional Football League. “We are proud of the performance of Dubai clubs and thesplendid spirit they showcased in competing for titles during the domestic season. We now look forward to similar achievements at the continental level from our clubs,” Sheikh Mansoor said. “His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s commendations following the performance of Dubai clubs and their positive intent in the pursuit oftrophies in various sports right through the season is a huge motivation for Dubai’s sporting sector. Al Wasl Club’s achievement of winning a title double is certainly among the highlights this year,” HH Sheikh Mansoor added. Clubs from Dubai put up a magnificent display during the season with Al Waslstealing the limelightthanks to their twin titles while Shabab Al Ahli won the Emirates Super Cup and the UAE-Qatar Super Shield,besides finishing as the runners-up in the ADNOC Professional League. Al Nasr, Al Wasl’sneighbours,gave a superb account of their own potential in the final of the His Highness the President’s Cup. Sheikh Mansoor said: “Footballing excellenceand all the other sporting achievements of Dubai clubs would not have been possible without the constant support of the leadership or the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and his unwavering support for the work of the Dubai Sports Council. He has been more than generous with the gift of new stadiums for Shabab Al Ahli Club and Al Wasl Club that match the latest international standards. Both these stadiums represent architectural masterpieces and will be important additions to the urban and sports landscape in Dubai. “Dubai clubs play an essential role in supporting the work of the Dubai Sports Council, which constantly strives to promote excellent team outcomes, administrative operations, and optimal investment of resources, besides identifying and developing emerging talent at the academic level among other things. We are very happy with the results achieved by Dubai clubs during the 2023-2024 season, not just in terms of sporting excellence but in other aspects too. The Council has played a crucial role in tracking the performances of clubs through regular reports issued at the conclusion of the season and, while we are happy with the achievements of our clubs, we aspire to achieve much more in keeping with the support of the leadership and on the strength of our capabilities,” Sheikh Mansoor added. Sheikh Mansoor chaired the Dubai Sports Council Board of Directors meeting at the Council’s headquarters. The meeting was held in the presence of His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi and other Board members including Hala Badri, Moza Al Marri, and Jamal Al Marri, besides Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council; and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council. Glowing returns The meeting reviewed outstanding achievements of Dubai clubs in various sporting endeavoursthrough the course of the season. Sheikh Mansoor appreciated the efforts of boards of directors of various clubs, besides administrative and technical teams, and players who contributed to the notable achievements in various sporting disciplines, in addition to the football titles won by Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli. Prominent among the season’s big achievers were Shabab Al Ahli who won three volleyball titles, including the Emirates Cup, the Cup of His Highness the Vice President of the UAE, and the Super Cup. In basketball, Shabab Al Ahli won the league title, while Al Nasr claimed the Emirates Cup,in addition to His Highness the Vice President’s Cup. Shabab Al Ahli also won His Highness the President’s Handball Cup, in addition to claiming top honoursin many other team and individual sports. Marine sports push The DSC Board of Directors meeting also reviewed the performance report of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, which was presented by Ahmed bin Meshar, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, along with Mohammed Abdullah Hareb, Executive Director of the Club. The high point of the marine sports calendar was the organisation of the annual season-ending AlGaffal Dhow Race. Originally launched by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum to preserve Dubai’s and the UAE’s rich maritime legacy, the annual 60-feet dhow race attracts tremendous participation from across the UAE. The Dubai International Marine Sports Clubcontinues to organise this race annually under the guidance and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, and the supervision of the Dubai Council Sports. The Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council appreciated the club’s efforts and the hard work being put in to organise the most notable and largest dhow race, which brings together more than 5,000 participants over a testing course cutting through the Arabian Gulf. The Board of Directors applauded the brilliant display of the world-famous Victory Team in the ongoing 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship. The action will resume this weekend following a nearly three-month break with the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy in Olbia, Italy. Victory Team’s Erik Stark leads the drivers’ championship standings with 55 points. The Board of Directors affirmed that participation in such competitionsis part of constant efforts by the club to enhance Dubai’s position on the global marine sports map while also showcasing its heritage.