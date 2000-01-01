In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (39) of 2024 onthe formation of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE). The Board is chaired by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Managing Director of DWE, while Hala Badri, serves as Vice Chairperson. Members of the Board include Huda Al Hashimi, Huda Buhumaid, Khawla Al Muhairi, Fahima Al Bastaki, Moaza Saeed Al Marri, and Khadija Al Bastaki, in addition to the CEO of DWE. Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and President of DWE, expressed her gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumfor his steadfast commitment to empowering Emirati women to becomekeycontributors to the nation’s progress. Her Highness congratulated the members of the new Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment, and wished them success in their efforts toenhance thecapabilities of Emirati women. She also expressed her appreciation to the members of the previous DWE Board for their contributions. HH Sheikha Manal further said that the board members’ deep expertisewill enhance the DWE’s efforts to raise Emirati women’s participation in the economy and society. This aligns with the Dubai Women Establishment’s strategy to make Dubai a leading global model for women-friendly cities, in line with the UAE leadership's vision.Her Highness noted that since its inception in 2006, the DWE has worked to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to empower women. The Dubai Women Establishment will continue to support this journey with strategies that integrate global best practices, Sheikha Manal added. The new Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.