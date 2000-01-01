Dubai Sports Council Evaluates Football Academies In Dubai #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Sports Council Evaluates Football Academies In Dubai
(24 June 2024)

  

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has conducted the annual evaluation for football academies in Dubai, as part of its fruitful policy to attract & develop sports talents 2023 – 2033 and to ensure that the Council's guide is implemented on the football academies through monitoring the extent of their execution of the required standards, aiming to improve the indicators of performance in various organizational, financial & technical sides and sponsorship of sports talents.

The evaluation form comprises 13 standards; these are: human resources / work environment / smart services / regulations & rules / facilities & transportation / finance & marketing / education & constant training / medical sponsorship & nutrition / local partnership & international cooperation / community activities / sports talents / sports activity / creative initiatives. 

The academies are evaluated through these standards according to 150 specialized indicators. Each academy gains evaluation points as per the level of its implementation for the indicators. The evaluation & classification standards are distributed as per three weights; these are: sports talents which weigh 45% of the entire evaluation / sports activity which weighs 30% of the evaluation / organizational field weighs 25% of the evaluation.     

The annual evaluation contributes to highlighting the points of strength and identifying areas for improvement, the evaluation score & the classification level for each academy. It also prepares the academies to participate in other local & continental evaluations. DSC has implemented the smart system in the evaluation process as all data & documents, related to each standard, have been filled out through the electronic system. 

DSC evaluates & classifies Dubai football academies every year as per four categories; these are: golden category, silver category, bronze category & honorary category, based on the Council's role to supervise & observe sports corporations to contribute to the development of the sports movement in the Emirate, in such way that conforms to the ratified strategic governmental policies and supports the programs & plans of transition from the amateurship stage into professionalism stage in all sports.    

