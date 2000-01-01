His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with local dignitaries, heads of government entities, investors and businessmenat his weekly Majlis at the Union House in Dubai. The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. His Highness said that the UAE's remarkabledevelopment journey has been driven by a distinctivemodel for partnership between the public and private sectors focused on generating opportunities for success, development, and growth. The UAE has created one of the world’s best environments for enterprise and investment with innovative initiativesthat not only bring positive business outcomes but also result in wide-ranging benefits to society. “Built on the principles of openness, flexibility, and transparency, and backed by a strong framework ofpolicies and regulations, which go through constant updates, Dubai’s economic ecosystem continues to attract leading entrepreneurs, innovators and businesses from around the world. The city’s emergence as aleading global investment destination is underpinned by our efforts to create the best conditions for sustainable growth. All these efforts are bolstered by the growing capabilities of the country’s national talent,” His Highness said. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted the business community's crucial role in accelerating the achievement ofDubai’s development goals. “We are moving rapidly towards realising our ambitious objectives, supported by the contributions of the business community.” During the meeting, His Highness emphasised the business community's role in fostering entrepreneurial growth. He also highlighted the importance of inspiring more young people to embark on entrepreneurial ventures, especially in burgeoning sectors such as tourism, trade, and technology. “Concerted efforts are essential to cultivate a new generationof entrepreneurs who can make a mark on the global stage amidst a constantly changing economic landscape. We will spare no effort in motivating young people and facilitating the growth and success of their ventures,” Sheikh Mohammed said. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid listened to attendees as they shared insights, ideas, visions, and suggestions aimed at advancing development across various sectors, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The meeting also discussed various aspects of Dubai's sustainable development, including its achievements and initiatives to foster stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to implement strategic plans over the next decade. The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated.