Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Colombian Business Council to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relationsand pave the way for more joint opportunities between private sector companies in Dubai and Colombia.

The council’s inaugural annual general meeting, which was hosted recently at Dubai Chambers, saw participants identify key priorities and discuss plans for the months ahead, including the upcoming schedule of events. Through its activities, the council aims tofurther enhanceeconomic cooperation between Dubai and Colombia,with a focus on the most promising sectors for the business communities in both markets.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Business Councils serve as important platforms to enhance cooperation, develop promising opportunities, and build fruitful partnerships. We remain committed to ensuring theycontribute to the growth of the private sector and strengthen its contribution to sustainable economic developmentin Dubai.”

The Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce represent the interests of companies and investors from markets of strategic importance to Dubai. They play a vital role in opening new channels of economic cooperation with business communities around the world andadvancing the interests of investors operating in the emiratefrom the countries represented.

As part of its ongoing drive to contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the chamber is working to increase the number of country-specific Business Councils to help promote Dubai's foreign tradeand support the expansion of local companies into global markets.