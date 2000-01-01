The Emirate of Dubai will host the 3rd edition of "Dubai Pro" Bodybuilding Championship from 26th to 28th July at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 in Dubai World Trade Center. The "Dubai Pro International Championship", qualifying to the Finals of Mr. Olympia, will be organized by Oxygen Club in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and with participation of more than 800 amateur & professional athletes who compete to win valuable prizes exceeding Dhs 1.5 million. The Championship's details were unveiled by the Organizing Committee in a press conference, convened at DSC's premises in the presence of H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, the Assistant Secretary General of DSC. The conference was addressed by Mr. Ali Omar Al-Baloushi, Director of the Sports Events Dept. in DSC / Mr. Adel Al-Ali, Head of the Organizing Committee of the Championship / Breon Ansley Champion of Mr. Olympia in 2017 & 2018 and champion of Crystal Prestige Cup in 2016, New York Pro in 2017 & Arnold Classic in 2018. The conference was also addressed by Mr. Ahmed Ashknani, Holder of Silver Medal of the World Bodybuilding Championship "Mr. Olympia Professionals" in 2016 & 2017 and winner of several titles & international championships; top of which are Arnold Classic and New York Pro Championships / the Syrian Champion Michel Daaboul, the 1st placed in Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Championship / the Kuwaiti Ahmed Askar, Professional Trainer & Champions' Maker who is considered as one of the best bodybuilding's trainers in the world and who has qualified Arab champions, competed to win great world championships, taking into account that his personal record is full of global championships. Mr. Ali Omar welcomed the elite of athletes specialized in bodybuilding field & world champions in this global sport, and stated: "We are pleased to convene this meeting to announce a new version of the bodybuilding championship, which enhances every year its international status in bodybuilding field (Dubai Pro) and occupies great status not only in the agenda of our annual sports events, but in the world level of this sport too. Dubai Pro Bodybuilding Championship attains remarkable success every year with regard to the level of participations & companies which endeavor to join the event. This Championship is a channel that leads Arab athletes to the World Bodybuilding Championship (Mr. Olympia). It is also considered as unique opportunity for our fans & amateurs to watch the stars of this game & acquire new experiences. More than 400 body building & fitness centers & clubs exist in Dubai. He added: "We are sure that all participants will gain utmost benefits in this championship and will acquire new experiences. Amateurs will catch this opportunity to follow their favorite athletes and be acquainted with the most eminent exhibitors of the latest products & devices used in this sport of the world popularity". Mr. Adel Al-Ali remarked: "We thank DSC toward its great support of the championship since its launch, as the championship witnesses a wide participation of professional and amateur bodybuilding champions. The facilities provided by Dubai and the quality of life in the Emirate, in addition to the distinctive organization of this Championship and other international tournaments, encouraged international companies to move their stores and premises from Europe to Dubai. International athletes and professional champions in Europe and America are also starting to move to Dubai, and this is something we are proud of." He added: "We are pleased toward the huge rush for registration to participate in this event, which is of great importance as it qualifies Arab athletes to become professionals. It also gives athletes the opportunity to qualify for the World Bodybuilding Championship (Mr. Olympia 2024), the biggest championship for bodybuilding professionals, which is held under the umbrella of the International Federation for Bodybuilding and Fitness during the period from 10th to 13th October 2024 in Las Vegas, United States of America. The winner of the Dubai Pro Championship in the amateur category will receive the title of "Champion of Champions" and gain a professional player's card to participate in Mr. Olympia. This Championship is the first in the Middle East in which the winners of the amateur category gain 9 professional cards, as these cards qualify them to become professional players, while the winning professionals receive financial prizes, which are the second highest, allocated for professional bodybuilders in the world after the Mr. Olympia Championship's prizes". Mr. Adel Al-Ali referred: "Athletes from six Gulf countries participate in the Gulf Championship, and compete to win three professional cards that qualify them to participate in Mr. Olympia. Gulf players will have the opportunity to compete twice, the first of which is in the Open Championship, which will be held on 27th July, which is open to athletes & professionals from all countries of the world, while the second is in the Gulf Championship, which will be held on the 28th July. The Professionals Championship will also be held on the next day with participation of various categories; including the 212, Physics Classic Physics and Open Bodybuilding categories. He concluded: "This year, the Championship witnesses an increase in the number of participants compared to last year's version, alongside the participation of athletes from Europe who came to Dubai to participate in the event. Players from different continents of the world also participate in the Championship. They come to Dubai, which provides them with facilities and enables them to enjoy its wonderful atmosphere, in addition to competing in the event to secure a qualification card. The Championship began in its first year with participation of 700 players, and we are witnessing the number of participants this year so far reaching more than 800 athletes, both professionals and amateurs, taking into account the door of registration is still open. The Championship will be managed by referees accredited by the International Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation". Mr. Ahmed Ashkanani said: "I am pleased to be present at DSC to talk about Dubai Pro Championship, which will play vital role to develop Gulf and Arab sports by providing the opportunity for Gulf athletes to gain qualification cards for participating in the World Championship. Dubai Pro is one of the most beautiful and best Championship in terms of organization and competition, while the exhibition accompanying to the Championship comprises huge numbers of companies and it is organized throughout 3 days. We endeavor to make this exhibition the biggest in the world. Mr. Ahmed Askar mentioned: "We thank the DSC for its great support, according to which Dubai Pro has become one of the largest global competitions. The Emirate has become a destination for the best athletes of the world in bodybuilding sport. The organization of this event has become of a global level, and the facilities that Dubai provides to participants from different countries of the world have made everyone enthusiastic to participate in this Championship".