Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubaiand Chairman of the Dubai Media Council,the Council today announced the opening of registration for the second edition of the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students’. Aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Media Council to support young Emirati media talent, the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students’ aims to enhance their impact on the media sector’s development. The initiative reflects the leadership’s commitment to nurturing national talent and enhancing their participationacross vital sectors. The initiative providesaspiring Emirati media professionalsthe opportunity to secure a full scholarship for enrolment at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School forCommunication at the American University in Dubai. This scholarship will enablethem to pursue promising career opportunities upon completing their university studies. Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, saidthe vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have guided the Council in realising itsgoal offostering a new generation of highly qualified Emirati media professionals and empowering young talent to lead media development in the country. “The Dubai Media Council is committed to expanding the pool ofskillednational media professionals todrive the sector’s development and support broader economic growth.The media landscape is evolving rapidly with new technologies changing the industry. Innovation is key toharnessing theseadvancements to enhance content and maximise impact. Raisingacademic excellenceand providing new professional training opportunities will enable young media talent toplay a crucial role in advancingthe sector’s development.” Al Marri added that the‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students’ serves as a vital platform to discover and nurture young national media talent. The initiative also enables the UAE media to take advantage of high-quality professionals who can raise the industry’s capacity for creativity, innovation and growth. By nurturing talent, the scholarship programme will enhance the media’s ability tocommunicate a compelling narrative about the UAE's development journey to audiences across the world. “We are committed to creating an environment that reinforces Dubai's statusas a major hub for media. By attracting fresh talent to the industry and unlocking their creativity and innovation, the initiative also contributes to achieving the Council’s objective of raising the competitiveness of Dubai-based media,” Al Marri said. Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The launch of the second edition of the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students’ is one of a series of initiatives undertaken by the Dubai Media Council aimed at accelerating the media sector’s growth. The UAE is steadfastin its commitment to cultivatingthe highly qualified human capital needed to catalyse industry developmentand promote growthacross diverse sectors, she said. By identifying promising young media talent and empowering them to excel, the scholarship programme provides a strong boost to the Dubai Media Council’s integrated strategy for developing the sector and further enhancing industry standards, Badri noted. Her Excellency addedthat the scholarship, launched by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in June 2023, aims to encourage Emirati youth to pursue careers in media and increase participation of national youth in shaping the future of the industry. Those interested in applying for the scholarship can submit their applications through the website: https://scholarship.aud.eduno later than 15 July, 2024.For more information regarding the application process and required documents, please visit: myapplication@aud.edu