Dubai Chambers signs MoU to support the establishment of the UAE’s first charity hospital, which seeks to help cancer patients in need

Dubai Chambers announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Jalila Foundation, donating AED15 million to supportthe Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, the first fully integrated and comprehensive cancer hospital in Dubai. Dubai Chambers’ donation to the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital exemplifies their unwavering commitment to enhancing community welfare and supporting criticalinitiatives that improve quality of life. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Dubai Health Board Member, at the Dubai Chambers’ headquarters. His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthensocial responsibility, Dubai Chambers is keen to support national projects that contribute to improving the quality of life and enhancing community services, thereby fostering social and economic development.” Al Ghurair added: “Our cooperation with Al Jalila Foundation to support the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital reflects our commitment to the principles of social responsibility and the importance of charitable and humanitarian work, as part of our ongoing efforts to effectively contribute to serving the community.” Her Excellency Dr. Raja Al Gurgsaid: “We are grateful to Dubai Chambers for their generous contribution toward establishing Dubai’s first comprehensive cancer hospital. Through this collaboration and the power of giving, Al Jalila Foundation is paving the way for enhanced care for cancer patients and their families in Dubai. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to foster a healthy and sustainable society, enhancing health and wellbeing through humanitarian, developmental, and community-focused efforts." Al Jalila Foundation is currently developing the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, spanning 56,000 square meters. The hospital will feature 50 clinics, 30 clinical research areas, 60 infusion rooms, 10 urgent care rooms, five radiotherapy rooms, and 116 beds, complemented by 19 gardens spread across the campus. These gardens will offer patients space for recovery and opportunities to spend time outdoors with their families, promoting enhanced mental wellbeing. The new facility will house a multidisciplinary team, including specialised nursing staff, and will provide integrated healthcare services from initial diagnosis through treatment, ensuring comprehensive care under one roof. Selected treatments and services will also be accessible to patients in their homes, ensuring continuity of affordable care and reflecting Dubai Health's commitment to prioritising patient needs.