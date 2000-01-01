His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with winners of the 8th Arab Reading Challenge UAE qualifiers, led by Ahmad Faisal Ali who won the title of UAE champion, and Sulaiman Khamis Al Khadim who came first in the People of Determination category. The meeting took place at Al MudeefMajlis in Union House. The gesture is part of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s focus on encouraging exceptional talent, empowering the young generation to acquire knowledge, andinspiring them to read Arabic books and strengthen their connection to the Arabic language– an integral part of the Emirati identity. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the winners of the UAE level qualifiers of the Challenge, applauding their perseverance and urging them to continue reading. He also extended his congratulations to their parents and teachers, who have played a key role in encouraging the students to be part of the world’s largest Arabic reading movement. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “I am incredibly proud of the 700,000 students across the UAE who participated in the world’s largest reading challenge, and hopeful for a new generation of knowledgeable readers. “Reading is the most important skill for the next generation. It is the key to life-long learning and an essential tool of continuous development. We continue to support reading initiatives because we believe in the first command given to us humans from God: ‘Read’. We believe that education and knowledge are the secret to the advancement of nations,” he added. UAE winners honoured The Arab Reading Challenge initiative, organised under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), held a ceremony last week at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where Ahmad Faisal Ali was crowned the winner of the UAE-level 8th Arab Reading Challenge title, ahead of over 700,000 students from 1,174 schools who participated in the challenge under the guidance of 1,897 supervisors. Sulaiman Khamis Sulaiman Al Khadim, a fifth grader at the Zayed Education Complex in Dibba Al Fujairah came first in the People of Determination category, following fierce competition among the three finalists. The ceremony also sawAsem Abbara, from Abu Dhabi, being awarded the title of ‘Outstanding Supervisor’, and Al Ebdaa Model School – Cycle 1 in Dubai being presented the ‘Outstanding School’ title. Top performers At the UAE level, 10 students made it to the final round of qualifiers, in addition to Ahmad Faisal Ali. These include Saud Ahmad Salem Al Kaabi (Grade 7, Al Qodwa School for Boys, 2nd Cycle, Sharjah), Khalid Abdullah Al Hammadi (Grade 12, Institute of Applied Technology, Abu Dhabi), Aisha Humaid Obaid Al Khayyal (Grade 7, Al Manar Model School, Sharjah), Hamed Ahmed Mohammed Al Hafiti (Grade 7, Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi School, 2nd and 3rd Cycles, Fujairah), Medyah Saif Al Tenaiji (Grade 7, Falaj Al Mualla School, 2nd and 3rd Cycles, Umm Al Quwain), Abdulrahman Essa Al Khater (Grade 12, Al Jazira Al Hamra School, 2nd and 3rd Cycles, Ras Al Khaimah), Mariam Mashhour (Grade 11, Yas School, Abu Dhabi), Hessa Hassan Al Bloushi (Grade 8, City American School, Ajman) and Alia Al Sayyed Al Shahhat (Grade 7, Baaya School, Al Dhafra). The Arab Reading Challenge aims to create a wide-reaching Arabic reading movement that encourages future generations to use this rich language in their day-to-day interactions, while helping build a value system that encourages youth to learn about other cultures, which instills the principles of tolerance and coexistence.