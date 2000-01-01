46 Pitches Host Thousands Of Participants Daily As Part Of Dubai Sports World #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
46 Pitches Host Thousands Of Participants Daily As Part Of Dubai Sports World
(15 July 2024)

  

The Dubai Sports World's events witness distinctive participation of thousands of athletes, amateurs & visitors of various ages & different nationalities from UAE and overseas, who arrive daily to exercise sport at air-conditioned halls throughout the summer season and to participate in various sports events, held as part of "Our Sports Summer Initiative", which is launched by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) targeting all classes in society.

14 specialized sports academies attract junior & bud talents to the pitches & courts of Dubai Sports World, which is organized by Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with DSC for the 14th successive year and will continue up to 8th Sept. These academies present several sports programs of great popularity besides specialized trainings for preparing & developing junior athletes in various sports games; top of these academies are: Real Madrid Academy, Star Football, MVP Sports, IFA Sports, Star Basketball, Professional Sports, Deepika Sports, Star Badminton, Tennis 360, Star Fully Ball, One Dela Cruz Sports, G-Force Cricket & It's Just Cricket.

It is to be mentioned that these sports academies present training & development programs, prepared by coaches & famous personalities in order to support junior athletes.

Dubai Sports World meets the desires of the sports fans, and it comprises 46 pitches & courts of global standard, established within an area of 300 thousand square feet, and allocated for the exercise of 10 sports; these are: football, basketball, volleyball, cricket, padel, tennis, badminton, pickleball, table tennis & teckleball. It includes 18 badminton courts, 6 football pitches, 3 basketball pitches, 2 padel courts, 2 tennis courts, 2 volleyball pitches, 8 tables for the exercise of table tennis, 2 cricket pitches, 2 netted cricket courts, 2 pickleball courts & a teqball court.   

Dubai Sports World also comprises a sports hall for the free practice of Crossfit and athletic & fitness exercises, besides fun & adventure area for children including trampoline, giant air slides and arts & crafts corner, enabling children to spend hours of funs under supervision of specialists in this field.   

Dubai Sports World, which is organized annually by Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with DSC, boosts the culture of healthy life which is full of activity & vitality. It has become a forum where several sports & physical activities are exercised helping sports fans & other classes in society to meet and participate in sports competitions.

email print
 

