Dubai Chambers Hosts Federal Tax Authority Workshop To Enhance Tax Compliance Among The Local Business Community #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Chambers Hosts Federal Tax Authority Workshop To Enhance Tax Compliance Among The Local Business Community
(16 July 2024)

  

Dubai Chambers has successfullyhosted the‘Compliance Challenges Workshop 2024’at its headquarters. Organised by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) in cooperation with Dubai Chambers, the event was designedto enhance awareness about theUAE tax system among the local business community.

The workshop attracted 130participants and provided an overview of the key taxes that apply to businesses operating in the UAE, including Excise Tax and VAT, together with the processes of submitting tax returns. The session also examined Administrative Penalty Waivers andInstalment Plan Requests, in addition to highlighting Muwafaq Package, launched by FTA to facilitate business operations and tax compliance for SMEs. The session alsofeatured an interactive session to answer attendees’ questions about all tax-related transactions and procedures.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are committed to meeting the requirements of the business community through integrated support and close cooperation with key partners, including the Federal Tax Authority.Our efforts to raise awareness on the tax system among the private sector enhance the ability of companies to meet their tax obligations, which contributes to strengtheningDubai’s favourablebusiness environment and fosterssustainablegrowth.”

For her part, Zahra Al Dahmani, Director of Taxpayer Services at the Federal Tax Authority, said: “Organising the workshop in collaboration with Dubai Chambers fits within the joint cooperation framework the two entities have established, in an effort to continuously enhance the services provided to support and assist business sectors. This is in line with the Federal Tax Authority’s strategy to create a tax environment that encourages voluntary compliance, and continuously organise awareness campaigns that reach out to all business sectors, introduce them to tax legislations and procedures, and offer clear easy-to-apply information.”

As the engine of Dubai’s economic development and business growth, Dubai Chambers is committed to boosting the growth of businesses in the emirate, ensuring the success of Dubai companies overseas, accelerating the emirate’s digital economy, protecting the interests of the business community,and strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for trade and investment. The chambers plays a crucial role in facilitating and improving the ease of doing business in Dubai while delivering value-added services.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance