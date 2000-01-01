His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 20 newly appointed members of the Dubai Public Prosecution, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the ceremony that took place at the Union House in Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed members success in their roles and urged them to uphold theprinciples of fairness and efficiency and the highest legal standards.He emphasised their responsibility to society and its members, stressing their pivotal role in ensuring justice to uphold societal security, and foster progress and prosperity.

HH Sheikh Mohammed encouraged the new members to continually develop their skills and capabilities in alignment with rapid global advancements. His Highness also underscored theimportance of maintaining the rule of law, protecting human rights and preserving human dignity as essential cornerstones of their work.

The ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council.