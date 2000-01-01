Dubai Customs commenced the Intellectual Property Summer Events 2024 under the theme "Innovate, Protect," organised by the IPR Department of the Policies and Legislation Division, aiming to promote awareness to the importance of protecting Intellectual Property and encourage innovation and creativity between different segments of society. The events, that were held at Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services headquarters, include a variety of activities, which include specialised workshops on how to protect ideas and innovations delivered by IP Specialists from Awareness and Education Section. In addition to, collaborative competitions encouraging participants to submit their creative ideas. Also, the (K9) Unit of Technical Support Department at Customs Inspection Division showcased their capabilities toward society protection and counterfeiting, that received positive feedback and interaction from 45 children participating in the event. The IP Summer series of events will continue until the end of August 2024, where the program includes many educational and awareness-raising lectures curated for different age groups, which aim to spread a culture of IP protection and motivate the community towards creativity stimulation. Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of the IPR Department, said: "We are interested in a vital role in educating the community about the dangers and harms of counterfeit goods and the need to combat copyright infringements, and the IP Summer 2024 events represent an important opportunity to direct awareness and educational messages to new generations of children participating in summer camps. We seek to enhance partnerships with all government entities in the field of combating counterfeit goods through joint events, by contributing to raise awareness." He added: "As part of our efforts in raising IP awareness through diverse activities whether physical or online, we can gladly announce that during the first half of this year, 6 events were organized covering 6064 participants overall. Additionally, 6 specialised courses were delivered to School and University institutions attended by 309 pupils.” The IP Summer events cycle is an annual activity and considered to be one of the main summer events targeted for the youth to ensure best outreach in raising intellectual property awareness.