Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, today launched a new #DubaiDestinations guide titled ‘Dubai’s Summer Essentials’.

Launched as part of the latest phase of the #Dubai Destinations campaign,the guide highlights a variety of homegrown businesses that provide an array of options to enhance your summer experience, offering everything you need — from culinary delights for gatherings and other beach essentials to stylish summer fashion.

Khawla Al Hashimi, Senior Officer, Creative Projects at Brand Dubai, said: “The ‘Dubai’s Summer Essentials’ guide, our third interactive summer guide, enables residents and visitors to discover a variety of exciting outlets drawn from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, an initiative which seeks to raise the visibility of promising homegrown businesses.The guide showcases a carefully curated selection of businesses offering a delectable array of foods and beverages specifically packaged in gathering boxes. From specialty coffee, mouthwatering sandwiches, and sweet treats, these boxes are designed to elevate everyone’s summer gatherings. Additionally, the guide spotlights businesses offering stylish clothing options for your summer wardrobe.”

The latest #DubaiDestinations summer campaign highlights the attractions and experiences that make the emirate a top pick among global destinations this season. The collaborative campaign weaves together compelling content from diverse stakeholders and creatives, to tell the story of Dubai’s emergence as one of the world’s best summer destinations. The campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities in the summer months.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.

Available in English and Arabic, the guide can be viewed on the following link: https://dubaidestinations.ae/-/media/2024/july/19-07/01/dubais-summer-essentials.pdf

For other updates related to the campaign, visit: https://dubaidestinations.ae/