Dubai Chambershas signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SGS Gulf Limitedto support and facilitate the export of products and services from local companies into global markets. The agreement will enablecompanies operating in Dubai to ensure that their products and services comply with the test, inspection, and compliance standards adopted in 176 countries through SGS Gulf Limited’s services, enhancing their ability to expand globally and meet all of the regulatory requirements in their target markets. The MoU comes as part of the ‘Global Partnership Programme,’ a new initiative launched by Dubai International Chamber, oneof the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers. The programme aims to accelerate the chamber’s efforts to attract foreign investments and support the expansion of local companies into promising global markets by collaborating with world-class service providers across eight trade categories, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Global initiative. His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Supporting companies operating in Dubai to successfully expand into global markets is among our top strategic priorities. Our cooperation with SGS Gulf Limited will facilitate export procedures to global markets, enhance the local business community’s potential for sustainable growth, and advance the development of the national economy.” Hakan Sebukcebe, Managing Director of SGS Middle East, commented: “Our consistent investment in various facilities and testing laboratories is designed to ensure all products exported from the UAE meet and exceed the highest regulatory standardsapplicable in their destination markets.” The Global Partnership Programme offers a range of services designed to expedite processes, simplify operations, reduce costs, and minimise risks for members.The MoU with SGS Gulf Limited will support the programme across the chamber’s 31 international representative offices around the world. This growing network will play a key role in achieving the ambitions outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade and consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities.