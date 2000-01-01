The UAE Falcons Federation Board of Directors held its meeting in Abu Dhabi to discuss and review several important matters relating to the development of falconry and falcon racing. The meeting explored plans and reviewed strategies to sustain the growth of the heritage sport and to further enhance its status as a competitive sport in the UAE while highlighting successes achieved in the sport. During the meeting, the Board approved activities and initiatives outlined as part of the Federation’s agenda for the 2024 falconry season. Members of the Board also expressed their profound gratitude and appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, for his generous support and patronageof the sport of falconry and his keenness to promote it at various levels. The meeting applaudedHH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed’s unflagging passion to grow the sport, and his directives and constant follow-up to help the sport scale greater heights. The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation. The meeting was attended by Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the Federation, along with members of the Board of Directors including Abdullah Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Saeed Khalifa Al Muhairi, Abdulaziz Sultan Al Ali, Mohammed Issa Al Khaili, Mohammed Abdullah Ahmed bin Dalmouk, Mubarak Saif Al Mansouri, and Yousef Abdullah Al Ali. The Board also approved the auditor’s report for 2023, the Federation’s final accounts for the 2023 financial year, and the Federation’s budget for the year 2024, besides operational aspects, initiatives, and activities envisaged in it. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad stressed the importance of sustaining efforts to grow the sport in accordance with the goals and frameworks set by the Emirates Falcons Federation within an integrated strategy. The primary goal of the strategy is to spread and expand the base for falconry and falcon racing among upcoming generations while instilling in them the valuesand foundational beliefs it represents. He added that this approach has borne tangible results and is reflectedin a marked increase in the number of participants in competitions organised under the Federation’s auspices, with the rate of participation increasing with every passing edition and the commencement of each new season. Rashid bin Markhan also highlighted the role played by the UAE Falcons Federation in raising the profile of the ancient sport of falconry. The Federation, through various competitions and activities held over the past several seasons, has steadily succeeded in enhancing the mass appeal of the sport,helping it reclaim its deserving place among major sporting events. Such events have helped win over more and more admirers to the sportannually while also attracting a growing tribe of avid falconers across the country.